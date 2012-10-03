More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

Days after the BET Hip-Hop Awards were marred with violence, Gunplay and for the first time, Mike Knox, continue to give their accounts of what really went down in the Peach State.

New footage of the fight arises of Gunplay getting jumped by about five G-Unit associates right before the dreadlocked rapper got his hits in. 50 Cent’s entourage which is looked to include rapper, Mike Knox, swarmed the Maybach Music Rapper despite his efforts to keep getting up.

To his credit, Gunplay never stayed down and manage to get some hits off after the G-Unit associates got away. Mike Knox spoke with Philly’s HOT 107.9 to share his side of the story of the confrontation during the Hip-Hop Awards where he states that Don Logan “got dealt with.” Hit below to see footage of the fight including Mike Knox’s account and Gunplay’s interview with Hot 97.

