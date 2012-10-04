Kendrick Lamar Says Rick Ross/Young Jeezy Fight Ruined His BET Hip-Hop Award [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar took a visit to the Clear Channel building to kick it with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1. In this interview, DJ Envy and Angela Yee dig into Charlemagne for saying that he didn’t think that the TDE rapper wouldn’t be a star.

In the interview, he explains how he didn’t get shelved like many rappers on Dr. Dre’s Aftermath record label. He’s also said that even though he won the Lyricist Of The Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the much talked about fight ruined his moment.

“It ruined my whole moment, nobody wants to talk about that lyricst of the year award,” says Kendrick. “I went backstage right, and I heard all types of rumbling and they tell me to stay in my dressing room.”

K.Dot also says that he would’ve helped Gunplay out if he saw him getting jumped. Stand up guy. Check the full interview below.

Photo: Clear Channel