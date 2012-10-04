Gucci Mane ft. Rick Ross – “Head Shots” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane‘s new mixtape, Trap God, is just about finished and will be hitting the blogs in a short two weeks. This new joint, “Head Shots,” will be featured on the mixtape with a guest appearance from the Boss, Rick Ross.Rozay has had a hell of a couple of days to say the least, but he gets back to business in this video which features a whole lot of red suits, mean mugging and big thug bellies. Rick Ross and Gucci Mane have worked together numerous times before, so it doesn’t look like the combination won’t hurt either artist.

Check out the cameo from Waka Flocka Flame in the video and be on the look out for Trap God, hitting the web on October 17th.

Props: Complex