Jay-Z Releasing Live In Brooklyn EP [PHOTO]

Jay-Z always has a trick up his sleeve. To commemorate his opening set of sold out concerts at the new Barclays Center, Hova will be releasing an 8-song EP titled Live In Brooklyn. The “optic” EP will feature eights songs and eight corresponding video performances, recorded during his opening residence at Barclays.

The EP will be released on Tuesday, October 9th and will be distributed by Atlantic Records via the “Politics As Usual” rapper’s Roc Nation label. The footage used in the release is reportedly from being taken from tonight’s concert (October 6th). Tonight’s show is the eighth and last and will be streamed live via Jay-Z’s Life + Times YouTube channel at 9:30pm.

Check out the artwork, that features Jigga rocking the official Brooklyn Nets jersey, below. Pre-order the Live From Brooklyn EP via iTunes.

Photo: AP