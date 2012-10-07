Karrueche Tran Pissed About Chris Brown’s I Love 2 Women At The Same Damn Time Video, But Who Cares?

Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s now ex-girlfriend is having a bad week. At its start, the couple was still together but Breezy was being spotted about town with Rihanna, allegedly canoodling in NYC nightspots and taking in a Jay-Z concert at the Barclays Center. Then CB released a statement saying he dumped Ms. Tran in order to keep being friends with Rih Rih. But the salt in the wound was the Taxi Cab Confessions like video where Breezy said he loves both women. Now word is Karrueche is “furious” about the clip.



Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Karrueche Tran tell TMZ … she’s livid over the fact that Brown blasted their personal problems all over the internet with his ridiculous video — in which he confesses to loving Rihanna and Karrueche at the same time. If Chris thought the video would soften the blow of breaking up with Karrueche … he was dead wrong. We’re told KT feels Brown should have kept his feelings private and she’s disappointed and hurt by his decision to broadcast their personal life.

Serious question; besides Ms. Tran, does anyone really care? The side chick struggle is real out here.

Photo: TMZ