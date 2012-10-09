Hit-Boy Announces “HITstory Tour” For November

Hit-Boy is having a damn good year. The “Ni–a In Paris” producer dropped a mixtape/album this past August called HITstory and will be going on an eight-city “HITstory” Tour, in November to support the project.

The tour kicks off in Pomono, CA on November 3rd at the Glasshouse, then hits stops including Chicago, Atlanta and New York before finishing up in Los Angeles at the Roxy on November 17th.

Besides his own music, Hit-Boy recently produced a track on Kendrick Lamar’s forthcoming major label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. and is also responsible for the groove on Cruel Summer’s “Clique,” featuring Big Sean, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Already signed to G.O.O.D. Music, the Cali native just inked a management deal with the Blueprint Group which is lead by Gee Roberson and Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua’s of Hip Hop Since 1978 and Lil Wayne’s long time manager Cortez Bryant.

Check out the “HITstory” Tour’s itinerary below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: Hit-Boy