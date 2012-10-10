Joe Budden ft. Lil Wayne & Tank – “She Don’t Put It Down Like You” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It seems like this song has been in the making forever, but it is finally here. Joe Budden has long teased this collaboration with Lil Wayne and Tank, but now you can be the judge and listen to “She Don’t Put It Down Like You.”

This is expected to be on Joe Budden’s new mixtape, A Loose Quarter, which is set to be released for free any day now. He’s also been hard at work to release his new solo album, No Love Lost, under eOne Music. Adding Tank to this record is a nice touch, as Joe Budden and Lil Wayne are in familiar comfort zones by entertaining the ladies on this record.

You can purchase the song on iTunes down below and get a stream of “She Don’t Put It Down Like You.”

—

Photo: Def Sounds