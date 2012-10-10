Meek Mill ft. Big Sean – “Burn” [VIDEO]

Meek Mill and Big Sean‘s back and forth anthem, “Burn” finally gets the video treatment it has long needed. This standout track off of Dreamchasers 2 features the MMG and G.O.O.D. Music rappers going bar for bar in one of the best records of 2012.

Explosions, bikes, and bad women all around in this underground visual which will be on Meek Mill’s debut album, Dreams And Nightmares hitting stores on the day before Halloween, October 30th.

The long held debate about who got the better of who in this video continues, as Big Sean swerves all over this song and video. Big Sean’s latest mixtape Detroit is out right now and if you haven’t download Dreamchasers 2, get out from under that rock you are living under and download here.

Check out the video for “Burn” below.

