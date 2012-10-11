Kanye West – “White Dress (Snippet)” [LISTEN]

It could be argued that the RZA and members of the Wu-Tang Clan have been getting the absolute best out of Kanye West lately and that doesn’t change with this new joint.

This snippet of “White Dress” which will appear on the soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists is exactly what you think it is about.

This song has a soulful sample that brings Kanye West back to what brought him to the dance and for the one minute that this song lasts, it gives you something to definitely look forward to. Until we get the full joint, enjoy the snippet down below courtesy of the kings of the Chi, FakeShoreDrive.

Photo: Socialite