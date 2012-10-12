Kanye West – “White Dress” [LISTEN]

A snippet of this joint leaked a few days ago, but now the full version of Kanye West’s “White Dress” has hit the streets. This song will be on the soundtrack for RZA’s new film The Man With The Iron Fists.

This song takes Kanye back to his soul-sampling roots that brought Mr. West to prominence in the earlier 2000s.

There is no other way to say it but this record is smooth. Produced by Boogz, Tapez, Kanye West & RZA, the soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists will hit stores on October 22nd.

Go down below and listen to his ode to the lady in the white dress.

—

Photo: Getty