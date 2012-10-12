Justin Bieber ft. Nicki Minaj – “Beauty And A Beat” [VIDEO]

Shawty Mane aka Bieber Da Gawd aka Justin Bieber is back with a new video featuring the YMCMB queen, Nicki Minaj. “Beauty And A Beat” is written, produced and directed by the pop star and according to who you want to believe, contains footage that was stolen from him and found on a random blog.

This video features the pink’d out Nicki Minaj grinding on the barely legal teen star while looking over her shoulder for Bieber’s main joint, Selena Gomez. The song isn’t too bad, and Nicki actually lets Bieber handle the high notes and sticks to rapping. This is the second straight video for Bieber that features a rapper, with “As Long As You Love Me,” featuring Big Sean being the previous.

Looks pretty fun, and something you can probably pull off with a flip cam, a pool and a ton of your best friends. Check out the brand new video down below.

Photo: VEVO