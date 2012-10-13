Gucci Mane – “Truth (Young Jeezy Diss)” [LISTEN]

The long-time rivalry between Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy is getting more intense as the days go by. Earlier in the week, Gucci Mane took a visit to The Breakfast Club and said that he still has no respect for The Snowman.

Yesterday evening, Young Jeezy brushed off those comments on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood show on Power 106 in Los Angeles and proceeded to call Gucci Mane “retarded.” Well it looks like Gucci Mane wasted no time in retorting with a diss track to his nemesis.

In this record, Gucci references one of Young Jeezy’s fallen friends and uses prosecution audio from Gucci’s murder case as well as a snippet of their collaboration “So Icey.”

Photo: Complex