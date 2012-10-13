T.I. ft. Lil Wayne – “Ball” [LISTEN]

T.I.’s long-awaited single, “Ball” featuring Lil Wayne is finally here. The record will be featured on T.I.’s new album, Troubleman, is produced by Rico Love and Earl & E.

This record takes Lil Wayne back to te old school with the trademark New Orleans bounce sound that he helped popularize back in his Hot Boyz days. This song has been previewed for a while on T.I. and Tiny’s: The Family Hustle, and has been long hyped for the better part of the year.

“It’s a dope record. It’s high energy, party, Southern club, fancy Isht,” T.I. told Rap-Up.com in a recent interview, “I know we got a bonafide club banger with that one.”

Get a listen to “Ball” after the artwork.

