Keyshia Cole Denies Gucci Mane’s Claim That She Slept With Sean “Diddy” Combs

Keyshia Cole is not appreciative of Gucci Mane shouting her out on records and alleging that she slept with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The R&B singer took to Twitter to refute the claims La Flare made on his song called “Truth,” a Young Jeezy dis released over the weekend.

“I did a song with Keyshia Cole and I know you still miss her/But Puff was f-cking her while you was falling in love wit’ her,” raps Gucci on the aforementioned song, one of its many jabs at his rival since Jeezy and Cole were once a couple. However, the “Let It Go” singer denies that she ever had intimate relations with Diddy and claims that the trap rapper only brought her name into the mix to “sell mixtapes.”

“That ain’t my business!! he’s lying! its all G tho,” tweeted Cole yesterday afternoon. “Putting all ya trust in some of these “Hood Rappers”.. How u gone be a G, and u spreading lies, To sell mix tapes! Where ya talent at?”

When a follower co-signed her sentiment, Cole added, “Basically. Dude ain’t have 2 lie tho! could’ve kept me out of it. I will continue 2 build what I’m working so hard accomplish! I’m married with a child, and don’t have no place in that none sense!”

Who do you believe?

Keyshia Cole can currently been seen on BET’s Keyshia & Daniel: Family First reality series and Gucci Mane’s latest project, Trap God, is due out October 17th.



Photo: Zimbio/EricaVain