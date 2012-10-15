Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city Album Snippets [LISTEN]

If you are like us, you’ve been sitting on your hands waiting with baited breath for Kendrick Lamar’s major label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, to hit the net. This is one of the most anticipated rap albums of the year, and right now you can get a preview of what you’ll be in for when the album drops.

We threw you feens an album preview of good kid, m.A.A.d. city a few weeks back after the listening session, and from the looks of the snippets that just hit the net, we can all be in for a few surprises once this album finally hits stores.

Drake, Lady Gaga, Jay Rock, MC Eiht, Dr. Dre and more make appearances on the album, which drops on October 30th. Hit the bottom to get a sneak preview.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Shoots Campaign For House Of Holland Eyewear [PHOTOS]

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• RZA’s The Man With The Iron Fists Soundtrack & Score Deluxe Vinyl Packaging [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z, Will Smith, Victor Cruz And More Attend Meek Mill’s Listening Session [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Meek Mill’s Dreams And Nightmares Album

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Fact Mag