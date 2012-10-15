Action Bronson and The Alchemist Go “Back And Forth” On Noisey [VIDEO]

Bam Bam and The Alchemist are the latest twosome to take no Noisey TV and VICE”s “Back And Forth” video series. The always candid and colorful Action Bronson chops it up with his frequent production collaborator to talk about everything and nothing at the same damn time.

Bronson, who is signed to VICE Records, pretty much talk ish the whole time but he reminisces on the first time he met Alchemist. “First thing I seen was that he straight up slapped the s**t out of this russian feen. He had a Wu-Wear hoody on son.” To be honest, this is as random a viral video as you’ll get on these here internet streets.

Oh, and Bronson says he has three d**ks. So there’s that.

Check the video down below.

