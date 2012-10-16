Freeway – Freedom Of Speech Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

The beards are in the building as Freeway drops a new mixtape of original music called Freedom Of Speech, presented by Rocksmith. Hosted by Don Cannon, this project has 16 tracks with production from Thelonious Martin, Cardiak, Jake One, and many more.

Jakk Frost, Young Chris, Diamond, M-Class, Mama Jones (yes, Jim Jones’ mom) all make guest appearances on the new mixtape. Freeway, who has just signed a new deal with BabyGrande Records, is still in the process of finishing his new album, Diamond In The Ruff, which should be available sooner rather than later.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• Rihanna Is Getting Back With Chris Brown… Whether You Like It Or Not [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Shoots Campaign For House Of Holland Eyewear [PHOTOS]

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Jay-Z, Will Smith, Victor Cruz And More Attend Meek Mill’s Listening Session [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]