Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

In honor of Eminem’s 40th (damn, 40th?) birthday, Hip-Hop Wired is taking a look back at the amazing career of one Marshall Mathers. You can go on for days talking about the man’s lyrical accolades, but Shady has also been behind some of the greatest music videos in Hip-Hop history.

Ranging from the zany to the poignant to the horrifying and inspiring, Eminem has touched on it all since crashing the Hip-Hop party in the late 90s. Ever since he blew up with “My Name Is,” his popularity and creativity in his music videos have only gotten greater.

Although he may not be as visible as he once was, Marshall has delivered more personal and entertaining music videos to last multiple careers. On this week’s Wired 25, we take a look at the 25 greatest videos in Eminem’s illustrious history. Check it all out below.

