Kendrick Lamar ft. Drake – “Poetic Justice” [LISTEN]

We told you about this heat rock of a record a few weeks back in our recap of good kid, m.A.A.d. city, but now here it is in it’s entirety.

Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy Drake come together on this record that sounds like a sure shot single that samples Janet Jackson‘s “Anytime, Anyplace.” This record is called “Poetic Justice,” and marks the first collaboration from the two since the two created “Buried Alive,” on Take Care.

The two, who previously toured on the first leg of the Club Paradise tour earlier this year as well. Get a listen to “Poetic Justice” down below. Something tells us this song will be around for a minute.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Tyga Buys $6.5 Million California Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram