Gucci Mane Trap God Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane La Flare finally releases his highly anticipated mixtape Trap God as the first launch from WordStarTapes. Surprisingly, “Truth” is nowhere to be found on the project’s tracklist, but the Mike Will Made It-produced “F**k the World” appears with another 19 tracks that are sure to be trunk rattlers.

Guests on Trap God include Young Scooter, Waka Flocka, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Birdman and more. It’s back to the trap we go. The full tracklist can be found below, and be sure to hit the download link as well for some new turn up tunes.

DOWNLOAD: Gucci Mane – Trap God

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Tyga Buys $6.5 Million California Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Complex