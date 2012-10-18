Big Sean Performs “100” For GQ Magazine [VIDEO]

Dressed to impress, Gentlemen Quarterly‘s rap rookie of the year Big Sean performs his verse from “100” off of his hit mixtape, Detroit. The G.O.O.D. Music MC appears in the magazine this month in the iconic fashion publication sporting some of the winter’s freshest gear.

Sans Royce Da 5’9″ and Kendrick Lamar, he performs one of the standout records from the mixtape while having new fits switched up for each bar. Talk about change clothes and go. Very similar to Drake’s GQ freestyle he spit last year, Sean gives it a go in this new video directed by Tom Schirmaker. He even throws in a “little b**ch” for good measure.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Tyga Buys $6.5 Million California Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]