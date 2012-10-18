Drake Finally Graduates From High School

It happened a bit off schedule, but Drake is finally a high school graduate. As per 2012 Hip-Hop protocol, the YMCMB rapper made the announcement via Twitter.

“97% on my final exam. 88% in the course. One of the greatest feelings in my entire life. As of tonight I have graduated high school,” Drake tweeted last night. Shortly after he thanked his instructor, adding, “Thank you to my teacher Kim Janzen for spending the last 5 months working tirelessly with me!! OVO SOUND.”

Few people knew that the “Take Care” rapper, who attended Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, was technically a high school drop out until he revealed his intentions to graduate in an interview with Toronto’s NOW back in August. Drake only had one credit left at the time and planned to graduate before summer’s end; but better late than never.

Last month, Drizzy revealed that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari inspired him to get his diploma after inviting him to March Madness.

Congratulations to Drake. Getting your proper education is in the no slander zone.

Photo: YMCMB