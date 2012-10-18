Fabolous’ “Brooklyn Nets” Freestyle [VIDEO]

With hometown pride beaming from every Brooklynite, Fabolous is not exempt as he drops this new freestyle for the new home team. In the first episode of NBA TV’s The Association: Brooklyn Nets, Fabolous walks the mean streets of the BK to spit an exclusive freestyle.

Rocking the trademark Brooklyn Nets hat (that is trying their damndest to replace the Yankee fitted as the official headwear of New Yorkers), Fabolous puts on for the home team in this exclusive freestyle while paying homage to fellow Broolkynites Jay-Z, Lil Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.

Peep it out down below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: Forbez