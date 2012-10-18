A$AP Rocky ft. Drake, Kendrick Lamar & 2 Chainz – “F-ckin’ Problem” (Prod. By 40) [LISTEN]

After a version of this song leaked earlier today, A$AP Rocky gave Complex the go-ahead to premiere the full version of this song. “F-ckin’ Problems,” featuring 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar and Drake is the second single off of A$AP Rocky’s debut album, LONGLIVEA$AP.

This song is a reunion of sorts for Drake’s Club Paradise tour, which consisted of each of these artists at one point or another this year. A$AP’s highly anticipated debut album still doesn’t have a release date, but this song should hold people over until that time has come. With Noah “40” Shebib on production, it looks like turning this song off anytime soon will be a f**king problem.

Get a listen to the joint down below.

Photo: YFrog