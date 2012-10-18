Future ft. Yo Gotti & Jim Jones – “Big Bank Roll” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Next week, Future is dropping his hotly-anticipated (depending who you ask) mixtape, Super Future. The Freebandz Superhero recruits Yo Gotti & Jim Jones for his new joint off of the mixtape called “Big Bank Roll.”

If you need that turn up music that brought Future notoriety in the same nature of “Same Damn Time” and “Racks,” this song is right up your alley. In fact, Future even name drops “Racks on Racks,” in this song.

You know the old adage, if it ain’t broke then don’t fix it. Get a listen to the leader of the autotune renaissance on “Big Bank Roll” and make sure to be on the look out for Super Future on October 23rd.

