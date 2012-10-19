Sir Michael Rocks ft. Casey Veggies & Mac Miller – “Great” [VIDEO]

This track off of Sir Michael Rocks’ Lap Of Lux mixtape, which dropped a few months back, finally gets the video treatment courtesy of MTVU. It’s party time with the young rap stars as Casey Veggies and Mac Miller join the cool kid at a jawn that you wish you were at.

The women, the liquor and the good times are in high demand as everything isn’t just good, it’s “great!” Even if you are only and eight, eight is enough for the young MCs and the leaders of the new school.

Check out Sir Michael Rocks, Casey Veggies and Mac Miller in “Great.”

