Kendrick Lamar Previews “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” For Andre 3000 & Dr. Dre [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar has been basking in the love of Hip-Hop purists, publications, and legends alike for some time now, and his solo debut good kid, M.A.A.D. city hasn’t even hit store shelves yet. Rolling Stone captured some footage of the Compton MC receiving praises from mentor Dr. Dre and top 5 dead or alive MC Andre 3000 in a studio session some months back.

The footage shows the three aforementioned MCs in the studio listening to Kendrick’s smooth track, “B**tch Don’t Kill My Vibe.” 3 Stacks, who can be seen in a vibrant red (or orange) hat vibing to the hypnotic track, sums up the song perfectly when it comes to a close. “Excellent.”

Though good kid, M.A.A.D. city doesn’t officially hit stores until Tuesday (October 22nd), its already hit the Internets like many highly-anticipated albums. If you’ve had the privilege of hearing the project, we can proudly say “we told you so.”

Pre-order the album on iTunes and watch the footage below.

[Spotted at RollingStone]

Photo: Rolling Stone