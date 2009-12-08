Drake Competes with Alicia Keys On Record (Audio Included)

Epic moments in music are very rare to find in today’s music industry. With imitation and replica’s coming from left and right, it sometimes becomes hard to actually feel the passion within a song and know that an artist truly puts their heart behind the melody.

The ability to craft a hit song is something that comes second nature to any artist, but the ability to craft timeless music is a feat that many are unable to perform, regardless of how many stripes they have garnered while in the industry.

As Drake has continued to build his own momentum outside of Young Money, he has become the Go-To guy for his ability to craft music for Hip Hop as well as R&B.

With Alicia Key’s fourth studio album, The Element Of Freedom, the singer decided to tap Drake for track 8 titled “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)”.

Speaking with Rap Up, Drizzy was able to speak about how the collaboration came together and the process of crafting the song which initially started from battling back and forth with their favorite songs.

“They reached out and she said that she really wanted me to do something on her project, but she wanted me to do me, not do an Alicia Keys record. She gave me one of the best studio experiences of my life. I came in there, and instead of being like here’s the beat get to work, she was like ‘Play me your favorite songs, and let’s battle. You play me your favorite, I play you mine’. Everybody was in the studio and we started playing records. She doesn’t drink, but we were drinking and it was turning into this heated party just loving music.”

Sometimes greatness is undeniable, even if it may not be truly acknowledged or appreciated. The rapper adds how their chemistry made the work almost seem effortless.

“The transition from great music to making a song, no one even noticed it. She just started playing the keys and I started writing melodies and we came up with a song that I think could be a really big record.”

For most that are searching for an actual verse from the young rapper, cease and desist, as everybody played their particular position for the track that he feels could be monumental.

“I wrote most of the record, she produced it, but it was a collaborate effort, everybody did their thing. That might be one of the best moments of my career, I love that song.”

With a Grammy nomination, without a debut album, Drake is showing that is quite the contender and isn’t heavily reliant on the situation with Lil Wayne and Young Money. While some choose to follow and walk with the crowd, he shows that he is here to only move the masses.