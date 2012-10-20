2 Chainz, Drake & Pusha T Cause Near-Riot At Howard University’s Yardfest [VIDEO]

The biggest homecoming in Hip-Hop annually belongs to the illustrious Howard University. This year, they lived up to their billing with a big show yesterday afternoon that was as big as advertised.

2 Chainz was one of the performers at Howard’s annual Yardfest, and he brought out guests like Pusha T and Drake. Once the member of G.O.O.D. Music hit the stage, the crowd hit a fever pitch with the crowd full of college twenty-somethings.

However, once Drake hit the stage to perform “No Lie,” a near-riot broke out. As he hit the stage fans rushed the stage knocking over gates and a media pit which included journalists and photographers.

Police momentarily stopped the show to tend to injured members of the crowd, but once it was maintained the show went on. Check out the video down below.

Photo: YouTUbe