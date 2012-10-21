Kendrick Lamar ft. Jay Rock & Ab-Soul – “The Heart Pt. 3 (Will You Let It Die?)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, drops this Tuesday, October 23rd, but this joint inexplicable did not make the cut. Over a smooth groove cooked up by Tae Beast, on “The Heart Pt. 3 (Will You Let It Die?)” Kendrick takes us on a lyrical journey through his come up as the next great MC.

Jay Rock and Ab-Soul also lend in a few bars to help the story move along. From the lyrics and name drops, it seems like this joint was crafted too recently to make the album proper. So Kendrick and TDE did the right things and shared for freeness. This means despite springing a leak, do the right thing and picked up good kid, m.A.A.d city on October 22nd, for Hip-Hop’s sake.

Listen to, and download, “The Heart Pt. 3 (Will You Let It Die?)” below.

Photo: TDE