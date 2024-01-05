Subscribe
News

I Born & AZ “What’s The Science,” NLE Choppa “Auntie Living Room” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.23

I Born and AZ connect in the studio and NLE Choppa hits up his aunt's crib. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on January 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

AZ’s been in the rap game just as long as one Nasir Jones (Nas) and while the man is still considered one of the best lyricists the game has ever seen, many forget that his debut album, Doe or Die was a street classic.

Continuing to drop that street knowledge that he’s known for, AZ links up with I Born for the visuals to “What’s The Science,” in which the Brooklyn rapper and I Born link up in the studio to drop that OG Hip-Hop flavor that the older heads appreciate in this new day and age of the rap game.

From some OG’s to a YG, NLE Choppa shows his family some love and in his clip to “Auntie Living Room,” NLE lays down the track in, well, his auntie’s living room before hitting the streets in one of his big boy toys.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, BabyTron, and more.

I BORN & AZ – “WHAT’S THE SCIENCE”

NLE CHOPPA – “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM”

FREDO BANG – “MIDDLE NAME”

BABYTRON – “NEW YEAR, SAME TRON”

B-LEGIT FT. KING CYDAL – “HOUSE ON A HILL”

T SAVAGE – “OUT ON A LYMB”

QUIN NFN – “HAM & CHEESE”

KIR – “MIDNIGHT ON HAINES STREET”

DON TRIP – “COUNTRY RAP TUNES”

TRAP T – “WASHED UP”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Deobra Redden

Las Vegas Judge Attacked In Court After Denying Probation, Caught On Video

01.04.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close