I Born & AZ “What’s The Science,” NLE Choppa “Auntie Living Room” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

AZ’s been in the rap game just as long as one Nasir Jones (Nas) and while the man is still considered one of the best lyricists the game has ever seen, many forget that his debut album, Doe or Die was a street classic.

Continuing to drop that street knowledge that he’s known for, AZ links up with I Born for the visuals to “What’s The Science,” in which the Brooklyn rapper and I Born link up in the studio to drop that OG Hip-Hop flavor that the older heads appreciate in this new day and age of the rap game.

From some OG’s to a YG, NLE Choppa shows his family some love and in his clip to “Auntie Living Room,” NLE lays down the track in, well, his auntie’s living room before hitting the streets in one of his big boy toys.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, BabyTron, and more.

I BORN & AZ – “WHAT’S THE SCIENCE”

NLE CHOPPA – “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM”

FREDO BANG – “MIDDLE NAME”

BABYTRON – “NEW YEAR, SAME TRON”

B-LEGIT FT. KING CYDAL – “HOUSE ON A HILL”

T SAVAGE – “OUT ON A LYMB”

QUIN NFN – “HAM & CHEESE”

KIR – “MIDNIGHT ON HAINES STREET”

DON TRIP – “COUNTRY RAP TUNES”

TRAP T – “WASHED UP”