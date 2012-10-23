Freeway Enlists Wale, Musiq Soulchild, Vivian Green For Diamond In The Ruff

Freeway is gearing up to release his first release under Babygrande Records called Diamond In The Ruff. The former Roc Boy recruits a ton of talent for his newest indie release.

After making a surprise appearance at Jay-Z‘s Made In America concert, Freezer told us that this album will be a step up from his latest, and critically acclaimed effort The Stimulus Package.

Wale, Musiq Soulchild, Vivian Green, Marsha Ambrosius, Nikki Jean and more join the leader of Team Early for his new album.

Check out the tracklist after the artwork.

1. Right Back f. Marsha Ambrosius

2. Greatness f. Vivian Green

3. The Thirst

4. Wonder Tape

5. No Doubt

6. Dream Big f. Musiq Soulchild

7. Early

8. Ghetto Streets

9. Numbers f. Neef Buck

10. True f. Wale

11. Sweet Temptations f. Nikki Jean

12. All The Hoods f. Miss Daja Thomas & Alond Rich

13. Hottest Akhi

14. Jungle

15. Money Is My Medicine

16. Lil’ Mama

—

Photo: Instagram