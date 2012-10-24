Throwback Ma$e Interview Featuring Kanye West Hits The ‘Net [VIDEO]

Back in the year 1998, a then 20-year-old Mason Betha did an interview with Channel Zero TV, footage of which recently found its way to the ‘Net.

Shot at Jermaine Dupri’s birthday party in Atlanta, Ma$e is interviewed responding to every question in that signature monotone that we’ve grown to love, and even talks about rumors that he was dating Brandy.“She got a crush on me, she ain’t my girl though,” he said.

After his entire Harlem World crew gets a little camera time, some dude named Kanye West pops up, at which point the host speaks on his greatness. “This muthaf-cka’s tracks man…he doin’ it, he hanging out with the Harlem world, they doing they thing.”

Young Yeezy –stylish even when no one really knew who he was, rocking what looks like a polyester shirt, a black blazer, and glasses–gives his shout outs, and goes through a roll call of upcoming projects. Even back then, Ye was secure in his imminent musical takeover, and repped the Windy City to no end. “Chi town represent!” he said. “Chi-town made it out here boy!”

It’s interesting to see these two back in the day, especially Ye, who wouldn’t dare grab hold of a mic while a camera is rolling today, for fear of having his words twisted in the media.

Peep the clip.

—

Photo: YouTube