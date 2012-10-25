Kendrick Lamar Details The Backstory On “Sing About Me” [VIDEO]

One of the most gut wrenching songs and stories on Kendrick Lamar‘s stellar debut album, good kid m.A.A.d. city, was the song “Sing About Me.” A song that details the death of his friends brother and the continuation of “Keisha’s Song” on Section .80, K.Dot’s first person perspective is more than just music. It was real life.

” ‘Sing About Me’ is definitely a true song,” Kendrick told MTV News‘ Rob Markman in a recent interview. “First verse is speaking from my partner talkin’ to me, speakin’ on a story of how I was there when his brother passed and I got to watch him take his last breath,” he explained.

” ‘Keisha’s Song’ is a real song too, and what I didn’t understand was the fact that she had a younger sister,” he said. “I met her sister and she went at me about her sister Keisha, basically saying she didn’t want her to put her business out there and if your album do come out, don’t mention me, don’t sing about me.”

Check the interview down below.

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: MTV