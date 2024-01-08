Ready To Sell Some Organs? : The $3,500 Apple Vision Pro Headset Arrives February

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apple is making headway in the video game, sneakingly dropping a video game console with its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max phones. Now, the company that Jobs built is ready to jump into the VR world with its Apple Vision Pro headset this year.

Surprise, the Apple Vision Pro is dropping on February 2, which is much sooner than many people thought. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on his X, formerly Twitter account, that the $3,500 headset is ready to launch.

Apple first revealed the headset during its Worldwide Developer Conference last June, and pre-orders for the ridiculously expensive device begin January 19 at 8 AM ET.

Along with the release date, Apple also shared the price of the Zeiss prescription lenses users can get with them. Readers will start at $99, while prescription lenses cost $149.

The base model, which will cost you an arm and leg, comes with 256GB of RAM and these other accessories:

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band

A light seal and two light seal cushions

Apple Vision Pro cover

Polishing cloth

Battery

USB-C charging cable and USB-C power adapter

For $3,500, users will also get a 4K display for each eye, and a dedicated dial on the side of the headset will allow users to switch seamlessly from virtual to augmented reality.

A dual-chip setup comprised of Apple’s in-house M2 chip and the new R1 chip will power the Vision Pro, and thanks to some impressive eye, head, and hand tracking capabilities, users don’t need to use the controller to navigate the interface.

Can Apple Make Up Ground on Meta?

Apple is a bit late to the VR/AR game dominated by Meta, which is currently on its third headset, the Meta Quest 3, and it’s also a lot more affordable.

With the Vision Pro, Apple is pushing it to be used with apps like FaceTime, Photos, and Movies while allowing users to watch spatial videos recorded on the iPhone 15.

Apple also says users can access over 150 3D titles through the Apple TV app using the Vision Pro. This is all possible because Vision Pro runs visionOS, the company’s latest operating system.

So watching shows like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on the Vision Pro will be one epic experience.

But is it worth $3,500? That’s the big question.

We know fans of the Apple brand are not scared to swipe their cards for the latest tech from the company, and we are intrigued to see if that continues to be the case with Vision Pro.

—

Photo: Apple / Vision Pro