Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye & Andrew Gillum Unite For New ‘Native Land Pod’ Coming To iHeartMedia

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum are teaming up for a new podcast that is right on time as the 2024 presidential election season begins to rev up.

There is a ton of noise from the far left to the extreme MAGA right, award-winning television host, lawyer, and social justice advocate Angela Rye, former MSNBC host, political analyst, and author Tiffany Cross, and former Tallahassee, Florida mayor Andrew Gillum are coming together for their Native Land Pod to help voters out during this upcoming election year.

The new series will see Rye, Cross, and Gillum tackle the weekly news and other hot political topics as the country prepares for what will be one of the most critical presidential elections of our lifetime.

The venture from the trio/friends is a “no-holds-barred” series that will serve as the flagship property for iHeartMedia’s new political podcast network, Reasoned Choice Media.

“Launching Native Land Pod before one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime is our mandate,” Angela Rye said. “Being able to co-host along with friends who have become family to talk about political and social issues from our perspective is an honor.”

Tiffany Cross Says Native Land Pod Is A “Relatable Political Group Chat”

Cross, who saw her popular MSNBC news show The Cross Connection canceled by the cable news network, says their podcast will speak to the rising majority.

“The cable news industry has stubbornly refused to speak to the rising majority of America. That’s where we come in,” said Cross. “I’m thrilled to join my co-hosts in informative discussions that speak authentically to listeners from Capitol Hill to corner offices, from cyphers on the block to the Sunday brunch crowd. We are your relatable political group chat where news is digestible and speaks directly to you.”

Andrew Gillum Returns To The Spotlight

The Native Land Pod will also mark the return of Andrew Gillum back into the spotlight following a scandal that halted his political career.

“I’m excited to join Angela and Tiffany for some much-needed tough talk about our politics, our people, and our collective work to reshape the way political conversations are had that ultimately inspires listeners to do the work that leads to our greater freedom and political liberation,” said Gillum. “Listeners can expect to be invited into our conversations and finally find a home where their lived experiences are reflected and where their ideas are validated. Welcome home.”

The Native Land Pod premieres on January 11, and new episodes drop weekly every Thursday.

—

Photo: iHeartMedia / Native Land Pod