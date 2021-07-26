Tiffany Cross Tells Conservative Troll Megyn Kelly To “Stop Punching Above Her Weight” During Legendary Monologue

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This is exactly why fans of Tiffany Cross, aka politics bae, have been screaming for years for MSNBC to give her a show.

Over the weekend, Tiffany Cross had time for the conservative troll and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for constantly hating on Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle.

Cross has been used her well-deserved MSNBC weekend show The Cross Connection to address Kelly, or as she hilariously and accurately called her the “Queen of Karens” for her unwarranted comments towards Black women during her popular segment. She began the viral dialogue by pointing out that she usually uses the time to address “relevant” individuals. Still, for this particular instance, she would instead take a “slightly different approach” by speaking about someone who is “completely irrelevant.”

From then on, she let the failing talk show host have it saying, “I’m speaking, of course, about Megyn Kelly,” Cross said. “The 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance that only comes to women like her for being a provocateur, not for offering any type of intellectual input.”

Oh, she wasn’t finished, “The blackface connoisseur who had to apologize for ridiculously asking why it was racist for white people to wear blackface for Halloween is now going after someone who’s less than half her age but has twice her intelligence.” Cross refers to Kelly having the audacity to have something to say about Naomi Osaka’s magazine covers after she took time away from the sport of tennis to focus on her mental health.

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Osaka responded to Kelly in a now-deleted tweet and blocked her after putting Kelly in her place for good measure. Cross continued the gathering and was not here for Kelly, insinuating that Osaka was “not being genuine” about her mental health issues.

“When Osaka understandably blocked Kelly on Twitter,” Cross begins, “this woman said that Naomi just didn’t like tough questions.” Kelly being loud and wrong, directed comments at Osaka, saying, “guess she’s only tough on the courts” and “truth is she just doesn’t like [questions] she can’t control.”

“Such insight from the land of the inconsequential,” Cross said. “But also, girl, bye. First, shout out to all of you out there prioritizing your mental health, especially when dealing with someone who spews nonsense like this,” she pointed out after showing a 2013 Fox News clip of Kelly playing herself by ridiculously saying that Santa Claus and Jesus Christ are white.

Cross put the chef’s kiss on the segment by saying:

“Sister, stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for this smoke that you really don’t want. You want to act like a high school mean girl, and you’ll get treated that way. Sit down, be humble while our left stroke keeps going viral. Let the grown women speak. You’re not invited to this table. You don’t have the range.”

Well said.

You can watch Tiffany Cross put Kelly in her place in the video below.

Photo: Marla Aufmuth / Getty