King L. ft. Juicy J and Pusha T – “My H*es They Do Drugs” [LISTEN]

Up and coming Chicago rapper, King L. (formerly known as King Louie), drops the follow up to his street anthem “Val Venis,” with “My H**s They Do Drugs.” King L. and his knack for catchy tracks continue with this new joint.

The Epic Records signee has managed to avoid the headlines unlike some of his other Chi-town cohorts. All he’s done is put out quality music, and at the day, shouldn’t that be what it is all about?

Louie gets a big assist from the Trippy general, Juicy J and G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T. on this new joint. Get a listen to “My H**s They Do Drugs” down below.

Photo: XXL