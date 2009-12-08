Ruff Ryders Returns: New Albums Scheduled for 2010

Ruff Ryders, the powerhouse entertainment brand that’s produced some of the biggest Hip-Hop records over the last decade, is proud to announce several new projects for 2010: a reunion album featuring rap stars DMX, Eve, and The Lox, the formation of Ruff Ryders Indy and the long-awaited third LP from Bronx fire-spitter Drag-On.

Supported with tracks by Swizz Beatz, the RR compilation album, entitled Ruff Ryders Evolution: Generation I, includes the “Who’s Real Remix” featuring Jadakiss, Eve, Drag-On, Styles P, Sheek Louch, and DMX.

The album will also feature newly-signed double-R emcee, Mook, and of course Drag-On, who will release My Life, My Legacy, My Melody in March.

“Over the last 20 years, my family and I have built the Ruff Ryders brand on good music, original talent and hard work,” says Waah Dean, Ruff Ryders president/CEO. “Now, we are entering a new chapter of our company with album releases from Drag, Mook and the Ruff Ryder team, as well as the creation of our new ‘Ruff Ryder Indy’ division.”

Established this summer, Ruff Ryder Indy is a national distribution company serving independent artists with various album budgets. Its first project is Drag-On’s My Life, My Legacy, My Melody. The release is a 50-50 venture between Ruff Ryder Indy and Drag-On’s Hood Environment label which he founded three years ago.

“I’ve reinvented myself and created a whole new sound,” says the rapper born Mel Small, adding that My Life will be his last album with Ruff Ryders. “I’m trying to create another umbrella in this game with my label Hood Environment and my artists Da Dude and Eyez.B. However, I’m still the original ‘Fire-Man.’”

