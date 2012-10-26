Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

The ongoing Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran and Rihanna love triangle struggle may have just led to some official Hip-Hop news being revealed prematurely. A source tells Breezy fansite TheChrisBrownBlog that he hired his ex-girlfriend (Karrueche) to style him for an XXL magazine cover photoshoot that occurred last weekend.

“This is all I know for now. Chris Brown hired a new style team for his style revamp,” said the source, no pun intended. ” He shot the cover of XXL Mag this weekend, shot by Cody Cloud. He’s hired creative director, Ugo Mozie and I think he also hired his ex GF/stylist Karrueche Tran. Ugo and Karrueche came by a store I was at last week to buy some pieces for the shoot.”

Onn Tuesday (October 23rd), E! also reported that Breezy was at a photoshoot for XXL. It wouldn’t be the first time Chris Brown, who has shown a taste for dropping bars besides crooning, has appeared on a rap mag’s cover. In 2011 he appeared on the cover of The Source magazine.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to XXL for comment but has yet to receive an answer. Check out photos from the alleged cover shoot (which included Karrueche making a hella inappropriate gesture while wearing a Native American headdress (unless she has “Indian in her family”)) in the gallery.

If this proves to be true, what do you think of Chris Brown gracing the cover of XXL?

[Spotted at Karen Civil]

Photos: TheChrisBrownBlog

