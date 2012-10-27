Drake’s High School Commencement Speech [VIDEO]

Before making it big as an artist, Drake starred in a teen drama called, Degrassi: The Next Generation. The popularity of the show caused Drake to drop out of high school, and his subsequent success in music caused him never to go back.

Well a few weeks ago, after months of hitting the books, Drizzy finally graduated from high school. After tweeting his excitement over accomplishing the feat, Drake delivered a commencement speech at Jarvis Collegiate in Toronto, CA.

“What this is about is the art of following through and that’s one of the most important life lessons that my uncle ever taught me,” Drake said in his speech.

Check out the full video below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• **Update: Diddy Injured In Car Crash [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Props: Word On Road