Lil Wayne Tweets That He’s “Good” After Seizure Reports, Resting At Mom’s House

Good news, Lil Wayne is doing just fine. One day after reports surfaced that he suffered two seizures in 24 hours, the 30-year-old sent out an update via Twitter: “Thanx for all the prayers! I am good.”

Weezy’s rep released a statement explaining that his ailment was a migraine versus a seizure, and that the rapper was dehydrated. “He is at home on doctor mandated rest and will return to work soon. He appreciates all of his fans for their support and love.”

According to TMZ, the father of four is resting at his mother’s house in Louisiana:

Our sources say Wayne’s doctors have advised him not to fly — so he rescheduled his flight out of LA yesterday and then cancelled it again today. According to our sources, Wayne has not decided when he will leave town … so he’s staying with friends and family at his mom’s house where we’re told he’s been in good spirits.

Due to his health issues, Wayne’s court appearance, in his case against Quincy Jones III had to be postponed. The Young Money star is suing the producer for how he was portrayed in a documentary in which he appeared to be inebriated. Lawyers for Wayne head to court on Monday (Oct. 29) to update the judge on his status, and will have to decide whether or not to continue with the trial without him, or declare a mistrial, since the case is to be heard by a jury.

—

Photo: Karen Civil