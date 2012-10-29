Ne-Yo ft. Fabolous & Diddy – “Should Be You” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A few weeks back, we previewed this song when we gave you eight things to look out for in Ne-Yo’s new album, R.E.D. This is one of the standout records that features verses from the boy Diddy and Fabolous.

This song gives you an early 90s feel, with elements of many Bad Boy-era songs within the songs. AS with most Ne-Yo songs, the Grammy-winning superstar sings about laying down with one person, knowing that it should be someone else. You all know that feeling.

Anyway, get a listen to “Should Be You” down below and make sure to cop R.E.D. when it hits stores on November 6th.

DOWNLOAD: Ne-Yo ft. Fabolous & Diddy – “Should’ve Been You”

—

Props: Lowkey