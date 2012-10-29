MTV’s This Is How I Made It: Chris Brown (Full Episode) [VIDEO]

Chris Brown’s gotten his fair share of press and publicity for the amount of f**kery that he participates in. While most of that is warranted, it’s hard to forget that Brown is one of the most talented artists and performers in the entire music industry.

On MTV’s This Is How I Made It, Chris Brown appears on the third episode after following in the steps of 2 Chainz and Mac Miller. Breezy chronicles his journey from the small town in Virginia called Tappahannock to becoming a major pop star.

Could you imagine that Chris Brown was told not to dance so much in his first video? Go figure. Check out the full video down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: MTV