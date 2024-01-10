This Is The Way: The Mandalorian & Grogu Announced By Lucasfilm

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This isn’t shocking news, but it’s very much welcomed. Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced that Din Djarin and his lovable sidekick, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda’s adventure, will also reach the big screen.

This is the way.

The Mandalorian and his trusty sidekick lived on Disney+ for three seasons, with rumblings of the duo possibly teaming up for the feature-length film.

Finally, Lucasfilm has made the dreams of fans of The Mandalorian come true by announcing that a film based on Star Wars favorite duo is happening with Jon Favreau directing and producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy and the current architect of the Star Wars universe, Dave Filoni.

The film’s name will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, but it’s always subject to change. Production of the movie will begin later this year.

The Star Wars film franchise has been in limbo following 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, closing the chapter of The Skywalker saga and leaving fans arguing about how good the last three films were.

A Rogue Squadron movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was originally on the slate before Disney removed it from the slate. It looks like the House of the Mouse is relying on one of its most popular franchises to reinvigorate the Star Wars film machine.

Lucasfilm wasn’t done with the announcements. Fans of the most recent Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, will be happy to learn the show will be getting a second season.

The production company announced that the show’s next season is in development, and Dave Filoni will oversee the project.

It looks like the future is bright for Star Wars fans.

—

Photo: Lucasfilm / The Mandalorian & Grogu