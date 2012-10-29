A$AP Rocky Visits Power 106 Radio Station, Brands TDE “The New N.W.A” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky stopped by L.A.’s Power 106 radio station last week, and gave an interesting comparison for Kendrick Lamar and the Top Dawg Entertainment crew.

During an interview with on-air personality Yesi Ortiz, Rocky declared that— null of dropping a collaborative album (but it’s coming)— TDE is the new version of N.W.A. “They are the new N.W.A in my opinion, for the West Coast.”

Making sure that his words wouldn’t get misinterpreted, the 24-year-old clarified the statement. “I’m not gon’ say what they did is as big as what N.W.A did but I’m saying like, the way they hold it down. When you think about the West Coast and L.A. and who really runs it, you think about K-Dot, ScHoolBoy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock. You feel what I’m saying?”

The Harlem native has also once again pushed back the release date of his debut, Long Live A$AP, this time over copyright issues. “Unfortunately due to things being cleared, we’re trying to get a lot of samples cleared right now,” he revealed. Although he produced the first and last song on the album, given his virtual newness to the music game, the rapper didn’t follow the proper protocol. “Being that I’m such a novice, I’m an amateur, I didn’t think to remember where I got the samples from. The issue is we don’t want to be sued for millions.”

Be on the lookout for Long Live A$AP sometime this winter.

Photo: Asapmob.com