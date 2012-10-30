The Game Says “I’m Gone Beat Yo A$$ Again” In Response To 40 Glocc’s Lawsuit

Compton rapper the Game always speaks, and tweets, his mind. Even if his lawyer would probably advise him to chill.

In response to the lawsuit G-Unit rapper 40 Glocc recently filed against him for allegedly beating him up at gunpoint, the “Higher” rapper responded in kind with a threat, via Twitter.

TMZ reports that Game tweeted, “@40glocc I’m gone beat yo @ss again & again you p-ssy !!!” He also added, “Called police & a lawyer cuz I beat yo azz. SuperCrip got his cape snatched !!!”

None of the aforementioned tweets appear on Game’s timeline, so they were likely deleted.

Can we step back and assess this situation, though? Two grown men who still boldly proclaim their gang affiliations (Game is a Blood, while Big Bad 40 is Crip) are in a beef that includes World Star ready cell phone fight footage, a lawsuit and now Twitter threats.

What part of the game is this? No pun intended.

But hey, Game’s new album, Jesus Piece, is due in stores December 11th.

Photo: TMZ