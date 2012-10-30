Curren$y – “Talk My S**t” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The hardest working rapper in Hip-Hop is dropping another mixtape this year called, Priest Andretti. The prolific Curren$y will add the project to The Stoned Immaculate, Cigarette Boats, and the numerous other projects he’s dropped in the past twelve months.

Spitta’s single is produced by Thelonious Martin and will also appear on Ruby Hornet‘s Closed Sessions. Priest Andretti is set to hit the internets tomorrow on Halloween. Expect more smoothed out records from the New Orleans product and CEO of Jet Life Recordings.

Get a listen to “Talk My S**t” down after the artwork.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube