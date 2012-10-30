Kendrick Lamar’s good kid/m.A.A.d. city Will Debut At #2 With 240K+ Units Sold

While the debate rages on about whether or not its too early, or keen foresight, to label Kendrick Lamar’s major label debut a classic, the numbers show that a good chunk of the hype surrounding the Compton MC is well deserved and very real. The Aftermath/TDE rapper’s good kid/m.A.A.d city album will land at #2 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the “good kid” rapper’s major label debut sold a shade over 242,000 units its first week in stores. Most other weeks Lamar would have landed at #1 but his album was released the same day as Taylor Swift’s Red, which sold 1.2 million records.

Praise for Lamar’s project, a concept album that plays fluidly from start to finish, has been widespread. However, one artist who quizzically wasn’t feeling the LP is Shyne. Lamar dismissed the former Bad Boy rapper’s claims that his album’s beats were trash as a matter of opinion. Nevertheless, commentary like fellow Compton rapper the Game’s, who likened K. Dot to a “West Coast Nas,” is more common.

Congrats to Kendrick Lamar. Let us know whether or not you think good kid/m.A.A.d. city is a classic—feel free to use other adjectives like excellent, superb or phenomenal, too—in the comments.



Photo: Samsung