Curren$y – Priest Andretti Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

New Orleans rapper, and Jet Life advocate, Curren$y Spitta drops his latest mixtape, Priest Andretti. As the title and album artwork suggest, the classic Blaxploitation flick Superfly serves as the project’s inpiration.

Fourteen tracks deep, the mixtape features appearances from N.O.R.E., Fiend and Styles P as well as Jet Life cronies Trademark and Corner Boy P. One early fav is the Brothers Johnson sampling “Money Machine Part 2.” Strictly Halloween treats here, no tricks.

Listen to and download Priest Andretti below.

Photo: Curren$y